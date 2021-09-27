September 27, 2021

Probabile formazione Milan: due dubbi per mister Pioli in vista dell

Doubts about Mr. Pioli in light of Atletico

September 27, 2021

Tomorrow, at 9 pm, Milan will host Atletico Madrid, a match valid for the second round of the Champions League. Today has arrived good news for Stefano Pioli in light of tomorrow night’s big match: Simon Kjeer and Alessandro Florenzi, this morning, they trained as a group and will be available for the match against Colchoneros.

Affirmations – In the goal, the usual Mike Mingna, who saved in his first appearance in the Champions League for Milan, scored a penalty kick from Salah. In front of the French goalkeeper, Calabria confirmed, who took over from Kalulu in the Spezia match after some muscle problems, Tomori and Teo Hernandez. In the midfield there are Casey and Tonali. Therefore, Mr. Pioli changes the medium compared to the Anfield match: there will be Sandro instead of Bennacer. On the trocar again the three from ’99: on the right Alexis Saelemaekers, under striker Brahim Diaz, who returns to the owner after the bench at La Spezia, and on the left Rafael Leao.

blocks – Many doubts remain over Mr. Pioli’s formation: Simon Kjeer and Alessio Romagnoli are on the ballot and play center alongside Fikayo Tomori, while it’s a two-way challenge between Ante Rebic and Olivier Giroud for the role of center forward. The French striker was back on the field a few days ago and he’s still not at his best. So tomorrow will be key to dispel the last doubts of the anti-Atletico team.

Possible AC Milan formation (4-2-3-1): Minian; Calabria, Kajir, Tomori, Theo; Casey, Tonale; Saelemaekers, Abraham Diaz, Liao; You are Rebek. Coach: Beoli

