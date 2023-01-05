Dzeko reopens the championship: Inter go 1-0 over Napoli | league

Adequate Dzeko With the help of Demarco: Inter wins the match against the cartel in the 16th round 1-0 and reopens everything: for Napoli, after 11 consecutive wins, comes its first defeat in the league.

the match – Violent starts from Inter who come around Merritt first LukakuKim quickly puts it back, then B Marco A very good pen. Napoli manages to get out of the pressure and tries to propose himself on the other side, but he does not make himself dangerous. The best opportunity in the first half comes at feet Darmian, At the end of a beautiful exchange: his plate is widening, and not the best executions. Then again Lukaku, at the end of the village, ending high at the Merritt exit. In the second half we see Napoli: Onana take time to OsiminBut Meret surrenders in the 56th minute: Dimarco’s cross and the winning header Dzeko. The reaction of Napoli is entrusted to Kvaratskhelia, who, however, only catches off the grid. Lukaku comes out, Lautaro comes in and revives Inter’s gambit, Spalletti puts Lozano in and Raspadorithen removes Kvaratskhelia from relying on Elmas, but does not get a draw either due to a reversal Onana On Raspadori himself. Inter, in fact, reopens the championship going to -8, while Milan is down to -5 and the Azzurri to -7 from the Campania region.