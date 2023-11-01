Do you always feel hungry after dinner? It’s either nervous hunger or boredom: here’s how to fight it

Do you often suffer from nervous hunger, especially after dinner? There is a simple but effective way to resist.

Often hunger is not real or physiological, but merely caused by nervousness, stress, or boredom. In all these cases there is a very simple but very effective way to fight and resist them. In this article, we will reveal what it is.

There are those who, when they are nervous or nervous, cannot get even a drop of water. On the contrary, during periods of extreme stress, nervousness, and tension, most people tend to feel hungrier than usual and want to devour anything, especially sweets and fast food. – Feeling nervously hungry, especially in the evening, after eating dinnerWhen we’re on the couch in front of the TV.

Sometimes it’s not even stress, it’s just boredom: we’re home alone and don’t know what to do, so the first thing that comes to mind to fill the time is to open the fridge or pantry and grab snacks. Biscuits, chocolates or even cheese are delicious snacks. In addition to causing harm to our health, we also put our personality at risk. But there is a very effective and very simple way to get rid of fake hunger and stay fit.

Nervous hunger: here’s how to get rid of it in just minutes

If you often suffer from bouts of nervous hunger or boredom, you risk endangering your health and spoiling all the results achieved with diet and training. There is a very simple way to get rid of nervous hunger in just a few minutes.

First of all it is It must be proven that it is nervous hunger and not real, physiological hunger. If you have eaten enough food, and if the calories you eat during the day are adequate for your lifestyle, it cannot be true hunger. On the other hand, if you are on a very strict diet and do not eat enough, it is quite normal to still be hungry after dinner: your body is asking you for nutrition. In this case, talk to your nutritionist and review the nutritional plan together so that you do not feel hungry.

If it’s irritable hunger or boredom hunger and you want to empty the fridge, stop for a moment and do this very simple thing: go to the bathroom and Brush your teeth for at least 5 minutes with mint toothpaste. Then rinse it with mint mouthwash. Hunger will pass in a few minutes. This is because Mint flavor suppresses hunger instantly. This way you will not harm your health or figure.