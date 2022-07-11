Theatre, a space for planning and ideas

The Theatro, which opened in January 2017 as a showcase for building envelope solutions and for training meetings, was designed by Schüco Italia and Thema. From a simple meeting space, Theatro has become an independent reality that unites the leading companies in the architecture and design sector. The common goal is to promote design inspired by living and luxury in constant dialogue with all the actors involved.

Theatro supports the architect and client throughout the construction process, from design to development of custom solutions, in hospitality, residential, office, building, retail and community spaces, for new construction and retrofit. The space also organizes cultural events and appointments that wish to stimulate interest and reflection on architectural themes.

The center is located in Verano Brianza and offers work areas, a showroom, a backstage area dedicated to physical experiences and a new space: the Building Gallery, a place to experiment with solutions capable of integrating design, technology and performance. A space where you can also see Theatro models, custom solutions that integrate envelope products, developed through calculations and research by designers and companies.