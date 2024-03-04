Discovery of a monster galaxy 9.2 billion light-years from Earth! Image

In the universe there is an isolated galaxy called 3C 297, which has likely absorbed all of its previous companion galaxies.

In the universe there is a galaxy, Call 3C297, It is lonelier than expected, having likely attracted and absorbed previous companion galaxies. The galaxy is located about 9.2 billion light-years from Earth and contains a quasar. Supermassive black hole Which attracts gas to the center and releases jets of matter that appear in radio waves. This discovery from observations from NASA's Chandra X-ray telescope and the Gemini International Telescope could push the limits of how quickly astronomers expect galaxies to grow in the future.Primordial universe.

Image credit: X-ray: NASA/CXC/Univ. Turin/F. Mesalia et al.; Optical: NASA/ESA/STScI and Gemini International Observatory/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA; Infrared: NASA/ESA/STScI; Radio: NRAO/AUI/NSF

In many ways, 3C 297 has the mass of a galaxy, a massive structure containing hundreds Or even thousands of individual galaxies. X-ray data from Chandra reveal large amounts of gas heated to millions of degrees, a distinctive feature of the galaxy cluster. Astronomers also found a jet coming from the quasar that was “bent” as it interacted with its surroundings. Finally, the Chandra data show evidence that other quasar jets collided with the surrounding gas, creating an X-ray “hot spot.” These are usually characteristics of a galaxy group. However, Gemini data show that there is only one galaxy in 3C 297. The 19 galaxies that appear near 3C 297 in one image are actually at very different distances.

Chandra data

In this new composite image, Chandra data is colored purple, VLA data is colored red, and Gemini data is colored green. Visible light and infrared data from the Hubble Space Telescope are also included (blue and orange, respectively). One possibility for what happened to the vanishing galaxies is that the gravitational force of the larger galaxy, as well as the interactions between them, Causing the “fall” of companion galaxies Assimilation by the school principal. Scientists believe that 3C 297 is likely a “fossil cluster” rather than a galaxy cluster, a stage in galaxy evolution in which one galaxy approaches and merges with others. If so, 3C 297 represents the most distant fossil assemblage ever found. Further studies and observations will clarify the mystery.

source