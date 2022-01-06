New patch introduces Auto HDR on Xbox and other changes – Nerd4.life

Alan Wake Remastered get a new one revision For its various versions, which, among other things, provide support for technology Auto HDR with Xbox and other changes, including stability improvements and various bug fixes.

Release Xbox Series X | s It gets patch 2.0.0.5, which as a feature brings support for Microsoft’s automatic HDR technology, which basically applies some form of HDR later on to the game, as it does with backwards compatible titles, as well as many other new features.

The PS5 and PS4 versions get the 1.0.0.4 update, while the Xbox One gets the 1.0.0.9 update, which is compatible with most features other than auto HDR.

In particular, there is talk of an increase in More The game has fixed several bugs and glitches, notably one from Episode 2 that prevented the achievement of Reaching the Top of the Factory.

Among other things, some issues with audio lag and mono output that might appear during some scenes have been fixed. Particularly interesting is the fact that the screen appears dimmed rupture Visible on Xbox One, as well as many other mods.

In the meantime, it turns out that Alan Wake Remastered has sold so well, you can learn more about it in our review.