Decisive races coming to Allegri? Capello’s answer surprises everyone

Fabio Capello He made some statements on the sidelines of the sports festival in Trento. Obviously, the former coach also talked about Juventus. Below is the data mentioned before TMW.

“Self Is the Inter crisis or the Juventus crisis more serious? Crises are always serious. They both have to find a solution.”

“Will the next two races be decisive for Allegri? this is It is a question to ask the managers of Juventus. I hope so Juventus is still the protagonist in EuropeIn this way it enriches the Italian championship.”

“It’s a tough tournament, On paper, Juventus and Inter were the favorites. It will be difficult because there are 7-8 teams that are very competitive, and the order can be flipped every day.”

Then a comment on Italy’s victory over England: “A great victory, I would like to congratulate Mancini for forming a team with different characteristics. The spirit of the team that lost the World Cup after winning the European Championship was beautiful. In the front I see something calm, it is a good omen for the future..

“The world at home? It’s something I wish would never happen again, it was great to cheer for Italy. I hope it won’t happen again.”