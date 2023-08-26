Dear Boro, NGO scam to bring immigrants to Italy

Good evening, Nicola



I found on the Internet a report (also reported Ansa.it) to Border walk, Spanish NGO He specializes in interventions and analysis of the phenomenon of migration in the Western Mediterranean. In the document, the NGO denounced that the Algerian road is “the second in terms of the number of victims” (after the road to the Canary Islands) but it is “paradoxically the most hidden” among the roads connecting Africa with Spain, and the temporary boats that sail from Algeria aim to reach The coasts of the southeast of Peninsular Spain (mainly, the provinces of Almeria, Murcia and Alicante) or the Balearic Islands.



According to data collected by Caminando Frontras, The number of dead and missing persons on this migration route between 2018 and 2022 is at least 1,562.. Speaking of emigrating to Spain, I went to see the website of the Catalan NGO Open Arms and opened a curtain titled Central Mediterranean, and found a map of the entire Mediterranean where sea routes from Tunisia, Libya, Egypt and Turkey lead to Greece and Italy, moreover, it shows The map has an annotation indicating the number of people killed or missing at sea from 2015 to 2021, but there is no trace of migratory routes between Algeria and Spain.

For Open Arms, the implementation of rescue missions only counts on the routes that bring migrants to Italy and Greece and not on the routes that bring migrants to Spain, because if they go to carry out rescue operations in those areas they will have to bring the migrants to ports closer in Spanish than they are. We all remember Matthew after the clash with the then Minister of Interior Matthew SalviniThe Open Arms ship left Italy for Spain, and here it did not use the same modus operandi as it had used in Italy but placed itself at the disposal of the Spanish Coast Guard.



However I would like to ask Oscar camp Founder of Open Arms, to all the supporters who finance it and to the municipality of Barcelona that, in addition to financing Open Arms, joined the civil party in the trial in which Matteo Salvini is accused, why do the ships of the Spanish NGO not carry out rescue missions off the Algerian coast, as they do off the Tunisian and Libyan coasts, given the number of deaths that occur each year in this part of the Mediterranean as documented by the Spanish NGO Caminando Frontras and given that, while other NGO ships operate off the Libyan and Tunisian coasts, no A ship off the Algerian coast. This question can also be asked to Other NGOs, mostly German whose ships operate off the Tunisian and Libyan coasts.

The real answer is always the same, no other country in the world is allowed to disembark so many migrants as NGO ships do in our country than Italy. Having seen on the Internet that the ship Aita Mari of the Spanish NGO “Salvamento Maritimo Humanitario” is currently near Valencia and therefore very close to the Algerian coast, it can go to carry out rescue operations along the Algerian coast as it did in June along the Tunisian coast Picking up 172 migrants who arrived in SalernoBut we will certainly soon see her again in an Italian port because, except for appearance, it is better to deal with the Italian government in terms of immigration than with the Spanish government.



Greetings, Nicola