Georgia: At the polls under the arrest of Saakashvili – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – TBILISI, Oct. 02 – Georgians voted in municipal elections, a day after the dramatic arrest of former President Mikheil Saakashvili, burdened with an arrest warrant issued by Georgian authorities, unexpectedly returned to his homeland.



"Georgia needs a peaceful transition to a real democracy in which political opponents are not imprisoned on false accusations or forced into exile," Saakashvili said through his representative, who visited him in prison. Former Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili, the powerful oligarch and founder of the 'Georgian Dream' party, said he is considered by most people the man destined to take the leadership in Georgia despite not holding any political position.


