Curfew, useful or not? What does it mean to move it to 11 pm? This is what science says

more information

There are those who prefer it at 10pm, others at 11pm and those who don’t really want it. The Clothe Swears GovernmentAnd the majority are Italians. But is it really effective? The decision to ban trading from 22:00 to 5:00, except for health or work-related reasons, was taken in November by the previous executive authority led by Giuseppe Conte And confirmed Mario Draghi In the recent emergency decree Coronavirus disease. Limiting meetings in the most active segment of the population and banning dinners among non-cohabitants in condos are some of the targets of the ban. But some political parties have sided with it.

Political confrontation

Italy is aliveAnd the League e Come on, ItalyBut also regions, in the recent CDM, requested the curfew be extended by one hour, from 10pm to 11pm, which is also a political move in light of the reopening of restaurants for dinner (but only outdoors). Draghi did not back down and the ban remained the same. But Italy is not the only country in the world that is still present in it.





Curfew in other countries

Among the first countries to adopt the curfew was France, where it initially entered into force at 20.00 and then was introduced until 18.00. There are also restrictions on trading in the Netherlands (from 22.00 to 04.30), in Turkey (from 19 to 5 Monday through Friday, but restrictions are greater on weekends), in Argentina (20: 00-06: 00), India (where It varies: 9 PM to 6 AM in some areas and 8 PM to 5 AM in others), Tunisia and in many US states, such as Ohio and California (10 PM to 5 AM).

Effectiveness studies

Several researchers have considered the effectiveness of the curfew. According to another Studio The British, which has not yet been published in a scientific journal, has a “moderate but statistically significant” effect of constraint Allows to reduce RT by 13%. The result is similar to that of enforcing a commitment to use a mask in public, even if it falls short of shutting down unnecessary activities.

Timing differences

In French Guiana, a region of South America on the border with Brazil, curfews changed for hours. Between March and May 2020, it went into effect at 11.00 PM and finished at 5.00 AM, while in June it was introduced at 9:00 PM and then now, at 7:00 PM (while on weekends it stays at 5.00 PM). The study was published in nature It shows how the restrictive measures, which were gradually tightened, made it possible to reduce the number of injuries. According to the researchers, the curfew between May and June proved to be a “successful measure to reduce transmission.”

I am doubl

However, there are some considerations that deserve further study. Bearing in mind that discos and nightclubs are already closed at night, moving the lockdown from 10pm to 11pm may also not exacerbate the contagion if all other measures are maintained and respected (commitment to wearing masks, social distancing, etc. ). On this topic, a study published in the journal Science analyzed data from Hunan Province, in China, at the start of the epidemic. Curfews and measures taken to reduce infection had a paradoxical effect: they reduced the spread of infection in the community, but increased the risk of infection in the family.