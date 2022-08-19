Cremona, talking about the restaurateur who revealed the €4,000 bill: “It’s already late. After 20 years in business I can now close its doors”

It spread across the web and a heated discussion erupted about Picture of a pending invoice with more than 4 thousand euros In front of a restaurant to protest the exorbitant energy. It was the gesture of Alberto Ruvati, the owner of the pizzeria funky rooster Roncadello, the small village of Casalmaggiore (Cremona), who now breaks the silence and explains how difficult it is. “Put a Margherita pizza for 10 euros and go like a thief or shut down the company?” On the sign that went viral, it was written that he would probably have increased the pizza from €5.50 to €10 in order to be able to pay the bills. The funky rooster It is a place known in the Cremona region for its very reasonable prices, now Ruvati does not know whether to increase the prices or find an alternative.

“It’s already late”

Bell show at Fucky Gallo, August 17, 2022



In an interview with Corriere della Seradeclares that “Maybe he’ll have to shut downAnd great frustration:Giving up after 20 years in the business wouldn’t be fun”, he says. Then Lyden returns: «In Italy there is no longer access to power. If you are at home you can choose not to turn on the air conditioner to save money, and not in a pizzeria. You can only turn on the oven, the coffee machine, etc.». Ruvati a lot of solidarity, but many also attacked him. Now, he hopes that things will change direction and that politics will take action in that direction, but at the same time he says he is disappointed: “It’s already late“.

Continue reading on Open

Read also: