In Marano sul Panaro, it is possible to stay in an Airstream surrounded by nature

In Marano sul Panaro it is possible to stay in a air stream – A typical American caravan – Surrounded by the green landscape of the Panaro River Valley.

Airstream trailer owned by Ruth and Paul, two travelers – as soon as they arrived in Emilia Romagna and tasted local dishes – decided to buy 30 hectares of land and lay the foundations for the construction of a residence immersed in the tranquility of nature.

“My husband and I decided to move to Italy” – Ruth writes on Airbnb – “After doing a lot of research, we found this property located in a beautiful location but in need of a complete renovation. We lived in Airstream while work was done and fell in love with the ever-changing scenery every day.”

‘Emilia Romagna has, in our opinion, some of the best food in Italy – whether it’s Parma ham, balsamic vinegar from Modena or Parmigiano Reggiano – and the locals love to serve you up and guide you in your choices. Uninterrupted and a chance to fully relax, and having both run our businesses in the past, we know how important it is to get away from it all sometimes.”

Air Stream Like Home: What Services Does a Typical American Caravan Provide

The Airstream trailer is habitable and offers all the comforts of home: a kitchen equipped with a microwave, fridge and freezer, a bathroom with shower and sink, and a scenic bedroom with panoramic windows overlooking the valley. There is also a dining area, an outdoor terrace and a place to relax.

