CR7 silences everyone but not rumors about the future

Juventus, with an extraordinary tail kick, managed to finish the season in the best possible way. for the first time Conquer the Italian Cup, Then Passing to the next UEFA Champions League. Really exhilarating ending.

Lots of smiles at the Juventus home. Also Cristiano Ronaldo, Off the bench in Decisive challenge with BolognaThrough the social network, he expressed his satisfaction. “Till the end! Ssssiiiiimmmmm”, With a lot of index in the mouth to silence everyone.

The Serie A scorer is proud of what he managed to do in the black and white jersey even in this tumultuous year. However, I am Doubts about its survival Black and white remain.

He still held the Golden Ball five times with Juventus for one year. Waiting to find out If Andrea Pirlo still coached himThe Portuguese were looking around, to understand what it was The best solution for his future.

The fact that Juventus will be in the Champions League next year (UEFA threats asideAn important asset. At the same time, there will be many clubs ready to come forward to try to snatch him from the Bianconeri.

He is Paris Saint-Germain, After losing the French League as well, He can try the big shot. Also pay attention to Real Madrid, Struggling with an important technical revolution, and Manchester United, Another team could change a lot.

It is time for Juventus’s brilliant reflections. Cristiano Ronaldo is One of the topics to be addressed. Faced with a good suggestion, Juventus management could also consider saying goodbye, a year in advance, to CR7.

OMNISPORT | 24-05-2021 08:48