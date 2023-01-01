Covid: No asymptomatic swab after 5 days – healthcare

The Ministry of Health has issued a circular that updates methods for managing coronavirus cases and their contacts. As already foreseen in the Delirium decree, for cases that “have always been asymptomatic and for those who have not been symptomatic for at least 2 days, isolation can end 5 days after the first positive test or the onset of symptoms, regardless of who” conducted the test. anti-clean or particulate”.

Specifically, the decree provides for this. Persons who test positive for a SARS-CoV-2 molecular or antigen diagnostic test undergo isolation measurements, in the manner described below.

For cases that have always been asymptomatic and for those who have been asymptomatic for at least 2 days, isolation may end 5 days after the first positive test or onset of symptoms, regardless of whether antigen or molecular testing was performed.

For cases that have always been asymptomatic, isolation may end even 5 days earlier if an antigen or molecular test performed at a health facility/pharmacy is negative.

For cases in immunosuppressed persons, isolation may end after a period of at least 5 days, but always after an antigen or molecular test with a negative result.

For healthcare workers, if they have been asymptomatic for at least two days, isolation can end once an antigen test or molecular test is negative.

Citizens who entered Italy from the People’s Republic of China in the seven days preceding the first positive test, will be able to end isolation after a period of no less than 5 days from the first positive test, if they have been asymptomatic for at least two days and negative for the period of the antigen or molecular test.

At the end of isolation, the use of FFP2 respiratory protection devices is mandatory until the 10th day of onset of symptoms or from the first positive test (in the absence of symptoms), and it is recommended in any case to avoid high-risk people and/or crowded environments. These precautions can be discontinued in the event of a negative antigen or molecular test.

For those who have been in close contact with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 positive subjects, the self-monitoring regimen, by which it is mandatory to wear FFP2 respiratory protection devices, indoors or in the presence of large gatherings, is applied until the fifth day after Date of last close contact.

If symptoms occur during the self-monitoring period suggestive of possible SARS-CoV-2 infection, immediate implementation of an antigen or molecular test to detect SARS-CoV-2 is recommended.

Health care workers must perform an antigen or molecular test on a daily basis until the fifth day after the last contact. (Dealing).