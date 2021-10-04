Covid: New Zealand give up goal zero due to Delta – Ultima Ora

October 4, 2021

Covid: New Zealand give up goal zero due to Delta

Samson Paul October 4, 2021 1 min read

(ANSA) – Wellington, Oct 04 – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged that the government’s initially adopted “Covid Zero” strategy has failed to stem the epidemic particularly rampant in Auckland, stressing the need for a new approach. This is due to the delta variable spread.

Residents have returned to a near-normal life as strict international border restrictions remain in place. But the outbreak that emerged in August necessitated a seven-week shutdown of the most populous city.

“Even with the long-term constraints – said Andern – it’s clear we haven’t hit target zero.” However, the measures will not be canceled in Auckland, but will only be relaxed slightly in the face of the decline in cases and the progress of the vaccination campaign.

“The lockdown was also necessary because we didn’t have vaccines; now we have those vaccines, so we can start changing the way we do things,” he told reporters. Auckland will remain closed for now, but the government will monitor the situation on a weekly basis and adjust the reintroduction of freedoms accordingly. (Dealing).

