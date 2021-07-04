Covid, in Indonesia Fifty thousand soldiers are watching a new closure – the last hour

(ANSA) – Jakarta, July 03 – More than 50,000 soldiers and police in Indonesia have been deployed on the streets of Java and Bali to enforce the new restrictions imposed in the face of the unprecedented wave of COVID-19 infections. . Hundreds of checkpoints were set up, mosques, parks, shopping centers and restaurants were closed in the capital, Jakarta, and in the Java region. In Bali, closed to tourists, police patrol restaurants and clubs are also closed.



The country’s health system, overwhelmed, is on the verge of collapse. Crowded hospitals are turning back patients, forcing desperate families to seek oxygen to care for the sick and dying at home.



Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous country, has seen the number of daily cases more than quadrupled in less than a month, with a new record of 27,913 cases in the past 24 hours. There are 493 deaths, down from Friday’s record of 539 deaths.



The country has so far recorded 2.25 million cases and 60,027 deaths, and it is one of the hardest-hit countries in Asia, but the numbers are understated. According to the Ministry of Health, the spread of the delta variant is the reason for the increase in infections.



(Ansa).

