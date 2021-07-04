Intense Triathlon, Sarah Tangetti of Brescia Gold

Do you want to advertise on this site?

Sixteen hours and eighteen minutes and thirty-nine seconds: is the time it takes Sarah Tangetti To conquer their limits and conquer Extreme gold medal in triathlon. The 37-year-old arrived from Brescia first, Breaking the absolute record for women, to this edition of StoneBrixiaMan, which ended last night in Ponte di Legno with the parallel victory of 31-year-old Frenchman Tom Pagani (men’s best time).

It was 5.22pm when Pagani (Lugdunum Trithlon) crossed one of the toughest finish lines of his life. we will 3.8 km swimming, 175 km cycling, 42 km running At 13h21’58” in front of Paso Paradiso (2,600m above sea level), after facing 6 thousand meters of total height difference starting at 4 am from the waters of Lake Iseo. Sarah Tangetti (Triathlon Brescia) also arrives at 8.19pm, thanks to aIncredible comeback He managed at 16h18’39” to recover the second place for 2019, which was welcomed by the sentiments of his family.

They are the stone man To be the first to cross the “Gates of Heaven” in the Ironman extreme distance triathlon organized by TriO Events with the support of the region of Lombardy, the province of Brescia and the municipalities of Ponte di Legno and Solzano. According to tradition, 83 cars were completed in 130 athletes France, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Spain, the Czech Republic, Belgium and Brazil also entered, and they were given the purple porphyry of Valle Camonica.

«I started to believe it in Tonale When they told me that the first woman was close – said Sarah Tangetti – despite the fact that at first she had amassed a good advantage. I owe so much to my partner and companion along the StoneBrixiaMan route, who encouraged me by believing in my return first.”

Athletes are the father.Arty at dawn Embarking on a boat in Tavernola Bergamasca for Swimming test (3.8 km) in Lake Iseo: 2 hours maximum to get to Solzano. Then bicycle: With an altitude difference of 4,300 m 175 km On the track, the contestants faced three steps: in Edolo for aprika (1.176 m above sea level), then Mortirolo (1.852 m above sea level) and finally javia (2.621 meters above sea level), after the first mass bath in the historic center of Ponte di Legno, until the last drop to T2 always in the heart of the Brescia region.

The first 20 km from the village Run (42 km) they entered Zono, Bricasaglio and Villa d’Alegno, after which they passed on the other side in the center of Temo, Valbione (1500 m) and again at Ponte di Lino for the second mass bathing. Hence the ascent that led to Paso del Tonale (1,883 meters above sea level), with T3 checkpoint and hourly cuts. Another 7 km (800 m altitude difference) on a high mountain dirt road in the Bresina Valley. A total of seven hours to climb from 1,200 m asl to 2,600 m asl in Paso Paradiso, with a positive total difference in section altitude of 2,200 m.

