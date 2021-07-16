July 16, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Covid, during the past 24 hours, 2,898 infections out of 205,602 swabs and 11 deaths

Covid, during the past 24 hours, 2,898 infections out of 205,602 swabs and 11 deaths

Gerald Bax July 16, 2021 2 min read



cases in Italy

The number of cases in Italy since the beginning of the epidemic is 4,281,214 and deaths are 127,851. Instead, the exits and recoveries are 4,110,649. The current positives are 42,714, up 1,814 over the past 24 hours. People in home isolation 41465 (+1807).

Brusafero: “Rt up, next week towards 1.24”

Rt is up and moving from 0.66 last week to 0.91 this week. At that rate, in seven days it could reach “1.24 with a range of 1.21-1.27”. This was confirmed by the President of the Higher Institute of Health, Silvio Brusaferro, emphasizing that “RT Hospital is growing, albeit lagging behind the national figure.”

‘Cases among young people are increasing’

“There are two important data: the number of municipalities with at least one case is no longer decreasing but is trending towards regrowth. In previous weeks it was 2,165 while now it is 2,267. And in many areas there is also reversal and regrowth,” Prosviro explained. Most affected “are young people aged 20-29 and 10-19, who are often asymptomatic”.

Rida: “With the delta variant, portability increases by 60%”

The Director of Prevention at the Ministry of Health, Gianni Raza, added that the delta variant “records a 60% increase in transmissibility compared to the alpha variant. This virus is more transmissible than last summer and currently affects mainly young people.” “Since the elderly are vaccinated first – he explained – they must be protected from serious diseases, and when they are massively vaccinated, the young will begin to slow the course of the virus.”

READ  PC and tablet bonus, how to order 500 euros with an Isee limit - GUIDE

Hope: “Hospital treatment will have a greater impact on the colors of the areas”Then Health Minister Roberto Speranza noted that “in a phase characterized by a significant level of vaccination, it is plausible that in the discoloration and consequent containment measures, the hospitalization rate weighs more than other indicators.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

FIFA 22, Chiellini on the cover? Vote for the cover you like best, waiting for EA Sports – Multiplayer.it

July 16, 2021 Gerald Bax
1 min read

More than 14,000 signatures to be Giorgio Chiellini on the cover of EA Sports – Nerd4.life

July 16, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

“Only the best games are remembered, no one cares about titles”

July 15, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Flood nightmare in Germany, destroying dozens of Audi cars

July 16, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Spitting on elevators and doorknobs. The Shame of Positive Italian Children – Libero Quotidiano

July 16, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Physicists managed to lift a glass ball, thrust it into the “quantum world”

July 16, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Gaval McGee and Keldon Johnson at the US Olympics to replace Bradley Beal and Kevin Love – OA Sport

July 16, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt