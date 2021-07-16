FIFA 22, Chiellini on the cover? Vote for the cover you like best, waiting for EA Sports – Multiplayer.it

After the Champions Tour at Uefa Euro 2020, many fans wanted to ask EA Sports for special coverage of FIFA 22. Instead of Mbappe, the very powerful French striker, who, however, had a rather disappointing season from the point of view of sporting results, the Italians would like to be the captain of the national team on the cover of FIFA 22. Giorgio Chiellini. On the other hand, the heart of Italian Juventus has already appeared on the cover of FIFA 10 and FIFA 11: why not return now that he won the most important title of his career?

While waiting for EA Sports to decide what to do (even if we already imagine there’s a little wiggle room), we wanted to imagine what three covers in FIFA 22 could be like with Chiellini as the protagonist.



The three covers of FIFA 22 with Killini on the cover

I’m calmer and more established, more gritty and the latter a bit crazy, but totally in keeping with the character.

a



Institutional cap, very elegant and status, like our captain during the national anthem.

B



A bolder cover, where Giorgio Chiellini can be seen cheering after a goal in a blue jersey

c



Certainly the least sober, but best explains Chiellini Nazionale: rude on the field, but always ready to apologize with a smile. For information just ask Saka

Which one do you prefer? vote!

What did you vote for? Let us know in the comments!