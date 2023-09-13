September 13, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Couples escape from restaurants in Greece 3 times: “The chicken is raw, we don’t pay” but they deny it: they threatened us

Couples escape from restaurants in Greece 3 times: “The chicken is raw, we don’t pay” but they deny it: they threatened us

Samson Paul September 13, 2023 2 min read

They were accused of escaping from the restaurant three times during their vacation in Greece. Angela and Ian Mackey, a husband and wife from the UK, are in trouble, but…

special offer

Best offer

annual

79.99 euros

19 euros
For 1 year

Choose now

monthly

6.99 euros

1 euro per month
For 6 months

Choose now

special offer

special offer

monthly

6.99 euros

1 euro per month
For 6 months

Choose now

-or-

Sign up for a subscription by paying with Google

special offer

Read the entire article and website ilmessaggero.it

One year for €9.99 89.99 euros

or
1 euro per month for 6 months

Automatic renewal. Deactivate whenever you want.

  • Unlimited access to articles on the website and app
  • Good morning bulletin at 7.30am
  • Ore18 Newsletter for today’s updates
  • Podcasts are our signatures
  • Insights and live updates

They were accused of fleeing restaurant Three times during vacation Greece. Angela and Ian Mackey, a husband and wife from the UK, have been in trouble, but deny any wrongdoing. “It’s ridiculous,” they answer, and now they’re back home. They were traveling to Cutolovari at the end of August. Their faces began to turn after one of the restaurant owners posted a video clip showing them escaping from the restaurant, without paying the bill.

A local resident posted a photo of the couple, explaining that they refused to pay the bill after eating the meal on August 30. The restaurant owner who reported the two added that this was the third time they had left a restaurant without paying in those days. The charges were denied by both. “They brought us A A chick Raw and take it into account. We complained, but only left after paying for the entire meal,” the Liverpool Echo reported.

See also  Social networks in Hungary and Poland to spread far-right ideas

Crazy receipts, 50 euros for coffee and oranges. Influencer: “When I saw the bill, it hugged me.”

“The director threatened us, so we left terrified. He told us that we would spend the night in a cell if we didn’t pay. It was terrible, it traumatized our whole family.” Their photos went viral: “We are constantly trying to defend ourselves, and there have been offensive comments about us that are not the truth,” the man concluded.

Read the full article
On Il Messaggero

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

“I’m going to sleep…”: What Joe Biden’s latest gaffe reveals

September 13, 2023 Samson Paul
5 min read

Decolonizing Rugby – The Post

September 12, 2023 Samson Paul
2 min read

“Strong bad weather and cold in northern Italy”

September 12, 2023 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Couples escape from restaurants in Greece 3 times: “The chicken is raw, we don’t pay” but they deny it: they threatened us

September 13, 2023 Samson Paul
2 min read

Joe Biden opens impeachment inquiry against US House President

September 13, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

From UniPisa the secret to faster top-ups

September 13, 2023 Karen Hines
3 min read

Fake heiress Anna Delvey is hosting a fashion show but the police arrive: she is under house arrest

September 13, 2023 Lorelei Reese