Couples escape from restaurants in Greece 3 times: “The chicken is raw, we don’t pay” but they deny it: they threatened us

They were accused of fleeing restaurant Three times during vacation Greece. Angela and Ian Mackey, a husband and wife from the UK, have been in trouble, but deny any wrongdoing. “It’s ridiculous,” they answer, and now they’re back home. They were traveling to Cutolovari at the end of August. Their faces began to turn after one of the restaurant owners posted a video clip showing them escaping from the restaurant, without paying the bill.
A local resident posted a photo of the couple, explaining that they refused to pay the bill after eating the meal on August 30. The restaurant owner who reported the two added that this was the third time they had left a restaurant without paying in those days. The charges were denied by both. “They brought us A A chick Raw and take it into account.
Crazy receipts, 50 euros for coffee and oranges. Influencer: “When I saw the bill, it hugged me.”
“The director threatened us, so we left terrified. He told us that we would spend the night in a cell if we didn’t pay. It was terrible, it traumatized our whole family.” Their photos went viral: “We are constantly trying to defend ourselves, and there have been offensive comments about us that are not the truth,” the man concluded.
