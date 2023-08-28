uAnother Russian cosmonaut has landed on the International Space Station. Roscosmos’ Konstantin Borisov flew in after Saturday’s launch from Cape Canaveral aboard US spacecraft Elon Musk’s Crew-7 Endurance mission.. Commander Yasmine Mokbeli of NASA, Andrea Mogensen of the European Space Agency ESA, and Satoshi Furukawa of the Japanese space agency JAXA flew together.

When Borisov arrived at the International Space Station yesterday, he met Comrade Andrei Fedyaev, also from Roscosmos, a member of the former international crew Crew-6, who is now preparing to return to Earth after a five-month stay. So far, the flights of Russian cosmonauts to the station have been the only part of the cooperation between Moscow and Washington that has survived the invasion of Ukraine. All other projects from Mars to Venus to various satellites which were conducted in cooperation with Western countries were canceled with some damage to the Russian space activity lacking in various technological fronts as confirmed by the failure of the Luna 25 probe which crashed on Earth a week before the lunar one..