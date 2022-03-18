Who is the Scandinavian, the huge anti-cyclone Nordic that rhymes with “It’s raining less and less”. Influences in Italy »ILMETEO.it

Weather: Who is the Scandinavian, the huge anticyclone Nordic that rhymes with ‘It’s raining less and less’. Influences in Italy
Nordic Norse anti-cyclone rains less and less! “He will take the chair, or rather he will descend to Italy from Monday: he will not be able to take control of our country completely, and will ensure more stable and mild conditions only in the north, while in the south it will continue to be a little cold though the onset of spring.
Briefly Let’s prepare for a bit of bad weather in the south and the main islands, but let’s not forget the anti-Scandinavian cyclone that could aggravate even more. drought in northern Italy: At the moment, heavy rain is not expected until April, which is why it is called “NawrasAnd the It’s raining less and less“It looks just right.”
“Internet trailblazer. Travelaholic. Passionate social media evangelist. Tv advocate.”
More Stories
Elon Musk reviews his plans for Mars: a human landing near the 1930s
It was due to be completed by last fall
A solar station in space? This is not science fiction, the UK is evaluating the project