China trade balance: Exports surpass expectations, surplus to US grows for second year in 2021

In December, Chinese exports grew faster than expected, while import growth was lower than forecast. In particular, exports were up 20.9% year-on-year, which is + 20% higher than expected.

Imports increased by 19.5% compared to the + 26.3% forecast and a sharp decline of + 31.7% compared to November growth.

Exports increased by 22% by November.

The United States has been China’s main trading partner. In 2021, overall exports to the United States increased by 27.5% to $ 576.11 billion, while imports increased by 32.7% to $ 179.53 billion. Following the collapse between 2018 and 2019 between the trade wars launched by former US President Donald Trump, the surplus over the US was $ 396.58 billion for the second year in a row.