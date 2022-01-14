Supreme Court rejects vaccinations or weekly tests for employees of large companies that Biden wants in the United States

The U.S. Supreme Court Management prevented the application of the desired rule பிடன் It caters to the employees of large companiesVaccination duty Govt-19 or against implementation Weekly tests (Something like Italian green bass) and an application Mask In the workplace. Green light instead of the same duty for employees Health facilities Recipients of federal contributions. The result, will be worrying 84 million workers Rejected by the court a Conservative majority 6 to 3.
Those working in a company with more than 100 employees are forced to be vaccinated. In mid-December, the Federal Court of Appeals reinstated it Another court fired him a month ago. Individual administrations such as New York, where vaccination has been mandatory since the end of December, have moved freely. All I Workers It has already been in the public sector in the private sector since November 1st.
Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: If you believe in our wars, fight with us!
Hold on ilfattoquotidiano.it It means two things: allowing an online newspaper full of news and insights to continue to be published is free for all. But be an active member of a community and do one’s role in putting together the wars we believe in with ideas, testimonies and participation. Your contribution is essential.
Support now
Thanks,
Peter Gomez
Previous article
Teachers take to the streets in Paris against epidemic management: Pictures of the strike
“Gamer. Professional beer expert. Food specialist. Hardcore zombie geek. Web ninja. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
Ukraine: The US Senate has prepared sanctions against Russia and North America
To be a hindrance to Tragi, Meterella chooses silence
At the end of January with snow and frost as per tradition? Updates for Merla’s days speak for themselves! ILMETEO.it