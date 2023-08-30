China publishes a fake map. What did you get

On Monday, China released a 2023 version of its “standard map” that lists disputed areas, including its claims in Arunachal Pradesh, the Aksai Chin region, Taiwan and the disputed South China Sea. India has repeatedly stated that Arunachal Pradesh has “always been” and “always will be” an integral part of the country.

“The 2023 edition of the standard map of China was officially released on Monday and launched on the standard map service website hosted by the Ministry of Natural Resources,” the administration said. Global Timeswhich is run by the state, in a post on X (Twitter’s new name).

India lodged a strong protest on Tuesday against China’s recent unveiling of a new map asserting ownership of Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin.

In a statement issued on the matter, the Ministry of External Affairs said: “Today we have lodged a strong protest through diplomatic channels to the Chinese side over the so-called ‘standard map’ of 2023 that China claims, which claims the territory of India.” We reject these allegations as unfounded. Such steps on the Chinese side only complicate the solution of the border issue.”

The publication of the People’s Republic of China followed with great diplomatic concern the 2023 edition of the “standard map” of China, in which it asserted sovereignty over territories including Arunachal Pradesh, the Aksai Chin region, Taiwan and the South China Sea.

China’s latest action came to light shortly before the scheduled G-20 meeting in New Delhi, an event attended by many world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Prime Minister Modi and Xi Jinping met briefly last week at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg. Prime Minister Modi then highlighted India’s concerns about outstanding and unresolved issues along the Line of Effective Control (LAC), which is the de facto border between the two countries.

On Tuesday, Indian Foreign Minister Subramaniam Jaishankar rejected China’s territorial claims. “Making ridiculous claims about India’s territory does not make it Chinese territory,” Jaishankar told NDTV news channel.