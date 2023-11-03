Cherry cake is ready in 10 minutes and you can eat it every morning for breakfast: nutrition experts confirm this

Do you want to know how to prepare cherry cake in just ten minutes? Nutritionists also recommend it when following a diet.

If you are also a cherry lover and cannot give them up even at the end of the season, This article will undoubtedly be for you. This is because the cake that sees this fruit as the protagonist will be able to achieve a breakthrough Every breakfast or snack. Even nutritionists recommend it and it will only lead to theft Ten minutes of your time. So, here are all the ingredients you’ll need and the very few steps you’ll need to follow.

Light cherry cake It will prove to be the perfect solution that you should never miss. He will be able to impress both adults and children in this way Everyone’s favorite breakfast. Moreover, nutritionists also recommend it when following a diet, as there will be very few calories in it. So what are you waiting for to make it happen right away? After trying it You definitely won’t be able to do without it.

So all we have to do is find out Very few ingredients we will need This is a very delicious dessert.

Cherry cake ingredients

Yes! Even those who are less experienced in cooking will be able to make this delight. The only problem? After tasting it, you will not stop preparing it. The ingredients you will need will be (about 2 servings):

110 grams of flour

125 grams of fresh milk

an egg;

A teaspoon of baking powder;

140 grams of cherries (any other fruit will also work).

For this recipe However, it will be necessary to use a microwave. Only thanks to this device we will be able to make delicious cherry cake.

Steps that we will have to follow carefully

The first thing we need to do is prepare ourselves with a bowl Where we will pour our milk and eggs. Then mix for a few minutes and add it as well Flour and yeast (It will not be necessary to sift them.) We continue mixing until we obtain a homogeneous mixture free of lumps.

At this point, pour it into a medium microwave-safe bowl and add the cherries (pitted and already washed). We insert it into the device For approximately 3 minutes at maximum power. When the cake is ready, we leave it to cool and serve it to our guests.

So let’s wait to see their faces. After trying it It will undoubtedly become everyone’s favorite breakfast meal.