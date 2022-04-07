April 7, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Chelsea vs Real Madrid: Champions League Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch Online, Predictions, Now

Chelsea vs Real Madrid: Champions League Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch Online, Predictions, Now

Lorelei Reese April 7, 2022 2 min read

Chelsea will host Real Madrid, on Wednesday, in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, and the first leg will be held at Stamford Bridge under the lights of lights in London. The match is broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+. It’s a rematch from last season’s semi-final where Chelsea took the lead and ended up winning the title. But this real side appears even stronger after criticizing the star-studded Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16.

Here are our stories, how to watch the game, and more:

How do you monitor the odds?

  • History: Wednesday 6 April | time: 3 p.m. Eastern time
  • position: Stamford Bridge – London, England
  • TV and Live Broadcasting: CBS and Paramount +
  • opportunity: Chelsea +107; draw +225; Real +265 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Wednesday schedule

conspiracies

Chelsea: The Blues enter this match in good health apart from a torn knee ligament Ben Chilwell, which will keep him out of the field until the summer. Aside from that, there are really no concerns. But follow Christian Pulisic, who scored in the first leg of the semi-finals last season. Big minutes coming up with the US men’s national team and it would be a bit surprising to see him start here.

Do you want more coverage of the game world? Listen below and continue ¡Qué Golazo! Football podcast daily from CBS We take you off the field and around the world for comments, previews, summaries and more.

True: Eden Hazard is discharged with a fibula injury while Isco approaches his comeback with back problems. The big question is whether coach Carlo Ancelotti will be in England. In preparation for facing his former team, the Italian has tested positive for COVID-19. As of Tuesday, he was not supposed to travel to attend the match, but that could change if he turns negative before the outside match. If he can’t go, David Ancelotti and Appian Perdomo will be responsible.

See also  Anna Falci and away from TV: 'I was wrong'

prediction

Karim Benzema’s goal in the second half puts the Blancos in the driver’s seat. He chooses: Chelsea 1, Real Madrid 1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Here’s who will replace him, mindless

April 6, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Here is the perfect haircut for medium, long and short hair to choose for rejuvenation, also suitable for 60 years to enhance any type of face.

April 6, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Isola 2022, the character of the untouchables: this is how much they earn

April 5, 2022 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

1 min read

You can enroll in two courses at once

April 7, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Tax savings resulting from reaching national tax uniformity is not an abuse of right

April 7, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Chelsea vs Real Madrid: Champions League Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch Online, Predictions, Now

April 7, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Find the missing number, it’s a challenge that can’t be missed!

April 7, 2022 Karen Hines