Chelsea vs Real Madrid: Champions League Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch Online, Predictions, Now

Chelsea will host Real Madrid, on Wednesday, in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, and the first leg will be held at Stamford Bridge under the lights of lights in London. The match is broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+. It’s a rematch from last season’s semi-final where Chelsea took the lead and ended up winning the title. But this real side appears even stronger after criticizing the star-studded Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16.

Here are our stories, how to watch the game, and more:

How do you monitor the odds?

History : Wednesday 6 April | time : 3 p.m. Eastern time

: Wednesday 6 April | : 3 p.m. Eastern time position : Stamford Bridge – London, England

: Stamford Bridge – London, England TV and Live Broadcasting: CBS and Paramount +

CBS and Paramount + opportunity: Chelsea +107; draw +225; Real +265 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Wednesday schedule

conspiracies

Chelsea: The Blues enter this match in good health apart from a torn knee ligament Ben Chilwell, which will keep him out of the field until the summer. Aside from that, there are really no concerns. But follow Christian Pulisic, who scored in the first leg of the semi-finals last season. Big minutes coming up with the US men’s national team and it would be a bit surprising to see him start here.

Do you want more coverage of the game world? Listen below and continue ¡Qué Golazo! Football podcast daily from CBS We take you off the field and around the world for comments, previews, summaries and more.

True: Eden Hazard is discharged with a fibula injury while Isco approaches his comeback with back problems. The big question is whether coach Carlo Ancelotti will be in England. In preparation for facing his former team, the Italian has tested positive for COVID-19. As of Tuesday, he was not supposed to travel to attend the match, but that could change if he turns negative before the outside match. If he can’t go, David Ancelotti and Appian Perdomo will be responsible.

prediction

Karim Benzema’s goal in the second half puts the Blancos in the driver’s seat. He chooses: Chelsea 1, Real Madrid 1