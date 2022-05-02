May 2, 2022

Charlene from Monaco is back in the family: here she is with the twins

Lorelei Reese May 2, 2022

On Saturday 30 April, the Princess was at the Formula E-Prix Awards with Albert of Monaco and Louis Ducroix, the eldest son of Stephanie. A new hairstyle, a perfect platinum blonde for her face and a calm atmosphere with her close children, Charlene is back to delight her subjects.

She returned to the principality last November, after a very long time in South Africa. She had traveled to her continent in early 2021 and suffered from an ear infection that prevented her from boarding the plane. Her health problems persisted even when she returned to Europe, to the point that she was recuperating for a long time in a Swiss clinic.


