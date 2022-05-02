Paulo Fox Tower Week from May 2-8, 2022, detailed horoscopes at the top

Bull Fox from May 2 to 8 Aries

today: The tests that you will have to pass during this time will strengthen you and stimulate your skills. Good harvest. love: Forget about love triangles, harm to others is not in your blades. Threatened family situation. Wealth: Postponing any transactions that could determine the course of your economy. Make sure the conditions are clear. luxury: Take care of your game. If you get distracted, they will effectively trip you over. If someone you trust fails you, it is better not to insist.

Taurus Paulo Fox from May 2 to 8 Taurus

today: A good mood will make you start the day differently. You will find pitfalls at every step, but don’t lose your optimism. love: The relationship is drowning you out. Find activities that allow you to feel some freedom. be patient. Wealth: Don’t waste money when you can cut costs. Compulsive shopping won’t fill the void you feel. luxury: The pressure comes unexpectedly. Don’t underestimate a little break to clear your mind.

Your horoscope, Paulo Fox, from May 2 to 8, Gemini

today: Do not overestimate the true value of things. Try to find a balance in your reactions and decisions. love: You will notice affirmations of inattention. Find a moment for everything, and don’t get lost in your passion. Wealth: Coffee talk is just that. Don’t invest if you know it’s not the right time. Pay attention to your instincts. luxury: You will delight yourself with good music and in dim light. You will enjoy the relaxation caused by the sound in your ears.

Paulo Fox from May 2 to 8 Cancer

today: Feeling defeated and helpless in situations out of control. Unexpected expenses for health problems will overwhelm you. love: Show your charm to the person you care about. You will act with great confidence and show your best self. Wealth: Someone throws the gauntlet at you, train for a tough fight. The challenge will be a stimulus that will take you out of the negativity. luxury: Try not to be influenced by the speculations of those around you. Don’t get too involved in what other people say and do.

Paulo Fox from May 2 to 8 Leo

today: It will be easier for you to contact people. She will suggest new activities to your liking. Challenge yourself. love: The person to whom you can give your heart and whom you have been waiting for so long will certainly appear. If you suggest it, it will happen. Wealth: You are very productive and optimistic. You will feel judged about your money, there will be restrictions and this will lead to inconvenience. luxury: Two qualities that must be developed are perseverance and perseverance, which are tools that are absolutely necessary for success. continued.

Paulo Fox from May 2 to 8 Virgo

today: You will feel that different parts of your environment demand it. Don’t despair, they are just looking for your kind presence. love: Try to be polite and tactful. This way you can find many connections with someone you will meet during the day. Wealth: Work related matters will be quiet these days. Nothing surprising. A little more routine. luxury: A little upset will make you have a bad night of not being in control. Avoid taking everything you know will make you sick.

Paulo Fox, from May 2 to 8, Libra

Opportunity plays a role in every couple. You have to open the door, let him walk around the house, settle down and mix everything up. It is not appropriate to live a life of caution and solitude, fear of jealousy and people. Isolating yourself will not make the problems go away.

Paulo Fox from May 2 to 8 Scorpio

It’s a good day to get away from the crowds and get lost in the jungle of sensations. Yes, this is the time to let go of tradition and go wild and racist. Then roll the roulette wheel and let the chance choose the common destination.

Paulo Fox from May 2 to 8 Sagittarius

Everything requires balance when you’re a couple. You must give as much as you receive, you must give yourself as much as you give. The stars point to you because it seems like you’re not doing your part.

Horoscope Paulo Fox from May 2 to 8 Capricorn

We all dress up every day. We need spaces where we can separate ourselves from and be ourselves. Love is just that place. You and your partner should feel safe to stop pretending, as you do with others.

Paulo Fox from May 2 to 8 Aquarius

Do not wait for circumstances to surround you to show your love. This way you only seem to be there when the problems are urgent. It is better to offer, day in, day out, moment by moment, your support and be to the one you love.

Pisces Paulo Fox from May 2 to 8

There are burdens in life of a different nature: debts, social obligations or work. Love allows us to share this weight between two people. We and our partner. This lightning allows us to grow outside our personal spaces.