What are the best reasons to learn English? Turin today

In the last century, the only resources available for learning English from home were books and audiotapes. Currently, the ability to rely on digital assets has increased the options available to anyone. Today you can learn English as well with books, e-books, audiobooks, postcast and videos and you can also get free or paid English lessons online on streaming platforms. Today, there are so many resources for learning English available on the Internet that it can seem difficult to decide and know which resources are really reliable or will help us achieve our goal, especially when they are easily accessible. If you are looking for a site that meets your needs and above all, it is definitely a serious site British Council It is one for you! The British Council is a cultural relations organization that aims to establish cultural links between the UK and Italy and offers a wide range of methods and resources for learning English online. Here you will have access to video lessons and interactive grammar. All you have to do is register and you will be able to use the portal to learn English whenever you want.

But why is it so important to learn English?

Today, mastering multilingualism is an increasingly important skill. In addition to providing job opportunities, knowing how to speak a foreign language helps you establish a real relationship with people and learn about different places, cultures, and lifestyles. The more you master a language, the better you will be able to express yourself. Of all the languages ​​spoken in the world today, why would you choose to learn English? As the third most spoken language in the world, English is widely spoken. It is taught in more than 118 countries and is often used as an international diplomatic or business language. It is the language of science, aviation, information technology, diplomacy and tourism. But it is above all the language of international communication, the media and the Internet.

Whether it is for professional or personal reasons, understanding the importance of the English language will help you achieve your goals. English, like Latin in Roman times, is a universal language, a universal lingua franca that allows you to communicate almost anywhere on the planet.

English is the language of international communication and business

With the financial centers of the United Kingdom and the United States dominating international affairs, English has long been, by default, the language of business. Although not the most widely spoken language in the world, English is the official language in 53 countries and is spoken as a first language by about 400 million people around the world. But that is not all, it is also the second most widely spoken language in the world. Therefore, it is very likely that if you meet a person from another country, both of you will be able to speak English.

The English language allows you to access more content and entertainment on the Internet

Today many films, TV series, books and music are published and produced in English. By understanding the English language, you will not be addicted to translations and subtitles. With access to this media, you will continually improve your listening and reading skills. English is currently the language of the Internet. About 565 million people use the Internet every day, and about 52% of the most visited sites are displayed in English. Therefore, learning this language allows you to access more than half of the content on the Internet, which would probably not be available otherwise. Whether it is for entertainment or for business, if you understand English, you can exchange information with more people online and use many other resources.

With English, travel is easier

As we noted earlier, learning this language makes it easy to travel anywhere. In fact, airport announcements, train times, emergency information and road signs are often in English, even in countries where the mother tongue uses a different alphabet. It goes without saying that when you travel to a country whose language you do not speak, you are almost certain to find someone who understands some English.

In the English language, there are hundreds of different ways to express an idea

One of the best things about the English language is its flexibility: thanks to its large vocabulary, you will often find many ways to express the same idea. Moreover, it is constantly evolving and many new words that have enriched the English language have already become important components of the lexicon. More than any other language, the English language continues to evolve and assimilate new words that will then be grafted – often without translation – into other languages. English is undoubtedly a successful language. Learning English is not only beneficial, but it improves your cognitive and analytical skills. Learning a new language can be challenging and involves a lot of mental exercises. Bilingualism can help maintain the health and functioning of the brain into old age, and stimulate focus and memory skills. On an individual level, it improves personality and self-esteem. In other words, learning a foreign language makes the brain stronger and more diverse. It is an easy language to learn, the vocabulary is simple, and the links to many other languages ​​allow those who speak these languages ​​to understand the origin of concepts in English.