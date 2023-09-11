September 12, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Car over ambulance, two seriously injured in hospital

Car over ambulance, two seriously injured in hospital

Noah French September 12, 2023 2 min read

Chisina Uzzanese (Pistoia), 12 September 2023 – Two One for the hospital Head between an ambulance Usano’s mercy and one Renault Clio with two French tourists On the ship. This is a summary of the confrontation that took place on the evening of Monday 11 September in Via di Campo in Cesina Usanese.

For reasons under investigation Carabinieri An emergency vehicle was moving in the direction of the motorway Transfer of a patient from Besia Hospital to Pistoito do It collided with a car traveling in the opposite direction. The impact was so violent that the car went off the road and into a ditch. The girls got out of the cockpit on their own and did not complain of pain, while the person being transported required the intervention of the ambulance of the Chisina Uzzanese Public Assistance to go to the Pistoia hospital.

After impact Ambulance driver of compassion He felt sick He also required the intervention of 112, which sent a second ambulance and sent him to the hospital in Bessia for the necessary investigations.

The road was closed to traffic for two hours as the military conducted investigations. The Via di Campo has long been the center of controversy because of the lack of maintenance on the shoulders, where tall grass narrows the road and makes it very difficult to see the curbs and ditches that run along it.

Stefano Incerbi

See also  How does the President of the United States make a video call? Here's Biden's "Monitor"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

“Roberto Chavi had information about the Ustica massacre”, complain relatives of victims of the Uno Bianca gang

September 11, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

ID-Aware test, it’s Friuli’s turn on Tuesday and Jaya will give details of the test in Veneto

September 11, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

Nun 2 at the US box office, Barbie in fifth place

September 11, 2023 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Car over ambulance, two seriously injured in hospital

September 12, 2023 Noah French
3 min read

Espresso, cappuccino or mocha? Tell me what you choose and I will tell you your personality

September 12, 2023 Karen Hines
1 min read

Big Brother 2023 First Contestants: Who is Paolo Masella

September 12, 2023 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

How to discover the green comet Nishimura, it will not return for 400 years

September 12, 2023 Karen Hines