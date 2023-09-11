Car over ambulance, two seriously injured in hospital

Chisina Uzzanese (Pistoia), 12 September 2023 – Two One for the hospital Head between an ambulance Usano’s mercy and one Renault Clio with two French tourists On the ship. This is a summary of the confrontation that took place on the evening of Monday 11 September in Via di Campo in Cesina Usanese.

For reasons under investigation Carabinieri An emergency vehicle was moving in the direction of the motorway Transfer of a patient from Besia Hospital to Pistoi to do It collided with a car traveling in the opposite direction. The impact was so violent that the car went off the road and into a ditch. The girls got out of the cockpit on their own and did not complain of pain, while the person being transported required the intervention of the ambulance of the Chisina Uzzanese Public Assistance to go to the Pistoia hospital.

After impact Ambulance driver of compassion He felt sick He also required the intervention of 112, which sent a second ambulance and sent him to the hospital in Bessia for the necessary investigations.

The road was closed to traffic for two hours as the military conducted investigations. The Via di Campo has long been the center of controversy because of the lack of maintenance on the shoulders, where tall grass narrows the road and makes it very difficult to see the curbs and ditches that run along it.

Stefano Incerbi