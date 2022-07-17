July 17, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Calciomercato, the latest news today: Dybala towards yes to Rome, today's meeting

Calciomercato, the latest news today: Dybala towards yes to Rome, today’s meeting

Mirabelle Hunt July 17, 2022 1 min read

Dybala opens to Rome

Paulo Dybala says “yes” Rome. First, the real opening transforms desire into Mourinho in negotiation. Dybala opened up about the destination: He loves Roma more than the other tracks he’s said “no” to. These days he has Direct contact with Mourinho and with Thiago Pinto, the Roma general manager who remained in Italy – while the team was in the Algarve – only to try to finish the deal. Joya wants 6 million net worth: this is the demand of the Giallorossi club. The starting suggestion is lower, and in fact there is still a space between the numbers. But Mourinho’s presence convinced the Argentine. Who, in the past, gave his wordInterWhich is why he first wanted to understand if the Nerazzurri was still in the game. But with Inter CEO Marotta, talks stalled in the early days of July. Then nothing more. And then, “yes” to Rome became a necessity. Among other things, Roma can close the deal, no sale Zaniolo. The two processes are separated. But an economic agreement must also be found with Dybala. But the starting point is good: Paulo has already said “yes”. To the project, to the city, to the team. If “yes” also comes to the economic parade, then all that remains is to celebrate the wedding.

See also  Schedules, Programs, TV, Streaming - OA Sport

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Introducing a hundred visiting fans, the situation

July 17, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

LeBron James bids in the Drew League: 42 points and a quick win. video

July 17, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

“Tsunoda is growing, it needs time”

July 16, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Draghi government crisis: Salvini goes to Berlusconi

July 17, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Bologna Airport, Ventola: “Travel with hand luggage only” – Chronicle

July 17, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Kilimanjaro Estate – RAI الصحفي Press Office

July 17, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

How to stop snoring: Here are 5 useful tips that no one knows

July 17, 2022 Karen Hines