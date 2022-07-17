Calciomercato, the latest news today: Dybala towards yes to Rome, today’s meeting

Dybala opens to Rome

Paulo Dybala says “yes” Rome. First, the real opening transforms desire into Mourinho in negotiation. Dybala opened up about the destination: He loves Roma more than the other tracks he’s said “no” to. These days he has Direct contact with Mourinho and with Thiago Pinto, the Roma general manager who remained in Italy – while the team was in the Algarve – only to try to finish the deal. Joya wants 6 million net worth: this is the demand of the Giallorossi club. The starting suggestion is lower, and in fact there is still a space between the numbers. But Mourinho’s presence convinced the Argentine. Who, in the past, gave his wordInterWhich is why he first wanted to understand if the Nerazzurri was still in the game. But with Inter CEO Marotta, talks stalled in the early days of July. Then nothing more. And then, “yes” to Rome became a necessity. Among other things, Roma can close the deal, no sale Zaniolo. The two processes are separated. But an economic agreement must also be found with Dybala. But the starting point is good: Paulo has already said “yes”. To the project, to the city, to the team. If “yes” also comes to the economic parade, then all that remains is to celebrate the wedding.