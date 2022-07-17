July 17, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Dimaro Napoli

Introducing a hundred visiting fans, the situation

Mirabelle Hunt July 17, 2022 1 min read

Today at 6 pm Napoli will take the stadium to Second Seasonal Test, the last thing that will take place in Dimaro. Luciano training Spalletti will cure Perugiafresh from the second division qualifier, for a game that is more challenging on paper than First friendly match against Anonia team of local supremacy, won by Napoli 10-0.

In view of this match, a Hundreds of Perugia fans, who arrived in Val di Sol to support their team. To say this is today’s release on newsstands Corriere dello Sportwhich highlights how a file works The Trento Police Command has activated the radar In light of the potential confrontations, in light of the old rivalry between the two teams.

Moreover, as the newspaper reported, Some of the Digos men also arrived from Naples To manage any cases of general disorders.

The match against Perugia will be broadcast on Facebook Live on the official SSC Napol pageThe.

Other friendly matches scheduled for Napoli

On July 19, Naples will end his stay in Dimaro, and then dedicate himself to it The second part of the resort in Caste di Sangro Starting July 23. In Abruzzo, there will be four tests that Luciano Spalletti’s team will undergo: the first in 27 againstAdana Dimesportthe second in the thirty-first with Mallorcathen 3 for Girona And finally the 6 withEspanol. All matches will be played in 20:30.

See also  Climate: Draghi, “Between 2030 and 2050 there is a risk of 250,000 victims, act now

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

LeBron James bids in the Drew League: 42 points and a quick win. video

July 17, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

“Tsunoda is growing, it needs time”

July 16, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Great success for the participants in the Paolo Zavinani Memorial Tournament. Lc Imballaggi wins

July 16, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Chile Company! Beat the USA and qualify for the World Cup

July 17, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Bank account, beware of savings: they empty everything from you

July 17, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Silvia Tovanen, background on her past: ‘She was waiting for me in the parking lot’

July 17, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Subtropical hot breath in Great Britain shortly before arriving in Italy

July 17, 2022 Karen Hines