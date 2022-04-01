Caffi is a Brescia-based trend for Nascar’s baby prodigy Nannini

Do you want to advertise on this site?

He will be 19 years old on July 10th. Ravenna from Faenza He is twice the grandson of Art: Former Formula 1 driver Alessandro and pop star Gianna. Matteo Nannini He is accelerating towards the USA circuits thanks to the direction and management of Angelo Caffi, a racing team from Brescia, which he recently joined. Nannini, in this case, you will participate in Nascar Arca Menards Series 2022a series of “preparatory” races for the famous NASCAR.

The brand of the latter is associated with the largest car racing organization (that is, production cars) in the United States. Nannini will compete with Chicago-based Stange Racing. He would be the first Italian to try his hand at this kind of context. On the other hand, if Nanini is not predestined, we are very close. He already has experience in Formula 2, Formula 3 and Formula 4And last year it did some testing at the Indy Lights, itself a preliminary series organized by the Indy Racing League, America’s premier open-wheel car championship. Plan. Brescia’s direction was fundamental. «To our pilots – says Alex Caffey, in Formula 1 between 1986 and 1992 We are looking for important opportunities for sports and professional growth in areas that provide opportunities.” Kaffee himself (run for Osella, Scuderia Italia, Footwork and Arrows, in 1989 finished fourth in the Monaco Grand Prix) has long been close to the NASCAR world, in this case in the European Whelen Series, which are held on the tracks this side from the Atlantic Ocean.

there Located in Brescia, headed by Benedetta Marelli Cave, doing in-depth work, with the aim of presenting pilots’ prospects for continued growth. And Alex Caffi himself revitalized bonds in the United States with structures that promise to offer young Nannini an experience as unforgettable as it is precious, along his career path. words. “The qualities of Mathieu – as former Formula 1 says – are clear, and he himself has shown his value in the various series in which he competes. Thus, opportunities open up for Nannini towards professionalism.” The Arca Menards series has already started, and the next date will be on April 23, in Lincoln, Alabama. After this race, 17 more races are scheduled, the last one on April 8.

