businesses, which is a worrying trend

Abruzzo – The economic and business situation in Italy is going through a critical phase, as the crisis affects not only existing companies, but also new entrepreneurial initiatives. In the commercial sector, the decline in new store openings is a worrying sign, and Abruzzo is not immune to this trend.

According to the Convincerity Observatory, new business openings in the commercial sector are witnessing a noticeable slowdown. In 2013, Abruzzo had 1,039 new business company registrations. However, in 2023, this number has dropped dramatically to just 463, representing a change of -55% over ten years.

This decline in new companies in the commercial sector is a phenomenon that affects the entire country. For 2023, it is estimated that just over 20,000 new businesses have been opened in Italy, 8% less than in 2022 and the lowest number in the last ten years. In 2013, the number of new openings exceeded 44,000, more than double the current situation.

The causes of the birth rate crisis in the commercial sector are multiple. Slowing consumption and increasingly fierce competition from large-scale distribution and online commerce are putting entrepreneurs to the test, making opening a store an increasingly difficult challenge.

This decline in new openings affects virtually all categories of fixed-location retail stores. Sectors such as gift and smoking shops, newsstands, newspapers, magazines and periodicals, as well as textile, clothing and shoe stores, are witnessing significant declines.

Without reversing this trend, the birth rate crisis in the commercial sector could continue. It is estimated that the annual number of new businesses registered in the trade could fall to just over 20,000 as early as this year, then decline to around 11,000 by 2030.

At a time when the economy and trade are constantly evolving, it is necessary to adopt strategies and policies aimed at supporting and promoting entrepreneurship in the commercial sector, encouraging new openings and ensuring the vitality of the economic fabric, which is extremely important for the country.