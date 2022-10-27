Microsoft, the news is official: Hundreds of workers have been sent home

Cut off employees in the technology sector, this time it was Microsoft’s turn. About 1,000 employees have been laid off, the glue’s reaction to the crisis.

What happens at Microsoft? About 1,000 employees from various departments have been laid off. The technology giant confirms the rumors circulating around it.

After Netflix and Snap, Microsoft is the latest tech company to cut staff to cut costs in the wake of the global economic slowdown. “Several tech companies have had to cut staff in recent months as advertisers cut spending in preparation for a looming recession.‘, comments Reuters.

The company declined to say how many jobs were affected, but a source said the layoffs were less than 1,000. That’s less than 1% of Microsoft’s total workforce of roughly 221,000 employees.

Cutting employees in the technology sector

At the beginning of September Snap, the company to which the platform belongs snap chatAnnounced the classroom 20% of its employees More than 6000 employees. Before that, Netflix It was sacked about 150 employees because of Business needsthe leading video streaming company in May. Halfwhich had already frozen hiring, plans to cut budgets in most departments, with Planned layoffs.

The cuts to the historic Bill Gates have occurred in a variety of levels, teams, and parts of the world. Monday’s announcement comes three months after that Microsoft said it has cut less than 1% of its staff. A company spokesperson explained that the company has let other workers go as the software maker’s revenue is expected to slow, due to weak sales of Windows PC licenses.

“Like all companies, we regularly assess our business priorities and make structural adjustments accordingly. We will continue to invest in our business and recruit in key growth areas over the next year,” Microsoft said in a statement Axios.

Microsoft’s announcement comes after several gods Employees fired have shared their bitterness about it on Twitter and Blinda forum where certified company workers compare themselves to their bosses and colleagues.

This is only the second round of layoffs within the giant this year. The first, last July, precedes the annual earnings report.

The company headed by Satya Nadella, while announcing a 26% increase in cloud revenue and total revenue of $49.4 billion for the third quarter of 2022, forecast that Decrease in profits and turnover The fourth is related to exchange rate fluctuations. Overall, the total number of Microsoft employees in June increased by 22%, from 181 thousand in 2021 to 221 thousand.