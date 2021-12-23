Burma, Buffon: ‘The future? I want to play in Mexico or the United States’

He will be 44 years old on January 28, but Gianluigi Buffon He is not thinking about hanging his gloves, he is thinking about new experiences that can live in the future. As the Burmese goalkeeper acknowledged the microphones of TUDN, an American sports channel in Spanish, a foreign adventure is possible: “I want to play in Mexico or the United States. These are experiences I want to do, but let’s see what happens. And if you ask me what I will do tomorrow, the truth is that I do not know whether I will be a manager or a coach. If you know me, I would definitely like to make progress for now. Not winning the Champions League is what keeps my competitive spirit alive. Maybe if I had won the Champions I would have already retired because I have no important goals to achieve.
“Donorumma can become the best of all in a year”
Giacomo Rossi knocked down Buffon: 990 not out
Buffon also spoke Today’s goalkeepers, Praises Gijio Donorumma, who has long been identified as his successor: “Oblock, Cordois, Neuer, Der Stegen, Donorumma, Navas are the best goalkeepers. I do not have one that is one step ahead of the others. The one who can climb that step may be the tonarumma, Has the potential to stand out from the rest within a year. “
