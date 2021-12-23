Burma, Buffon: ‘The future? I want to play in Mexico or the United States’

He will be 44 years old on January 28, but Gianluigi Buffon He is not thinking about hanging his gloves, he is thinking about new experiences that can live in the future. As the Burmese goalkeeper acknowledged the microphones of TUDN, an American sports channel in Spanish, a foreign adventure is possible: “I want to play in Mexico or the United States. These are experiences I want to do, but let’s see what happens. And if you ask me what I will do tomorrow, the truth is that I do not know whether I will be a manager or a coach. If you know me, I would definitely like to make progress for now. Not winning the Champions League is what keeps my competitive spirit alive. Maybe if I had won the Champions I would have already retired because I have no important goals to achieve.