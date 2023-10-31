Bungie: CEO comments on ‘sad day’ after layoffs

Just like at other PlayStation studios, Release the bungee Number of employees. Sony, along with many other companies in the tech world, is laying off employees almost everywhere, and even the developer and publisher of Destiny hasn’t been able to avoid it. The information came as a preview from journalist Jason Schreier, but we have it now too Official comment from Bungie CEO Pete Parsons.

Parsons wrote on his X account: “Today is Sad day for Bungie: We say goodbye to colleagues who have had a huge impact on our company. The contributions of these exceptional people to our games and Bungie culture have been tremendous and will continue to be a part of Bungie into the future.”

He went on in a second post to say: “It’s about to Really talented people. If you have any job openings, I highly recommend any of them.”