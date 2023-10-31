Bungie: CEO comments on ‘sad day’ after layoffs

Just like at other PlayStation studios, Release the bungee Number of employees. Sony, along with many other companies in the tech world, is laying off employees almost everywhere, and even the developer and publisher of Destiny hasn’t been able to avoid it. The information came as a preview from journalist Jason Schreier, but we have it now too Official comment from Bungie CEO Pete Parsons.
Parsons wrote on his X account: “Today is Sad day for Bungie: We say goodbye to colleagues who have had a huge impact on our company. The contributions of these exceptional people to our games and Bungie culture have been tremendous and will continue to be a part of Bungie into the future.”
He went on in a second post to say: “It’s about to Really talented people. If you have any job openings, I highly recommend any of them.”
Criticism of Bungie’s layoffs
clearly The audience He did not react favorably to these layoffs. For example, among Parsons’ first comments, we can read the comment of @alex_frostwolf who commented: “Your social media manager would probably have advised you not to write this message. You would have known if you hadn’t fired him. What a shame.” “I’m sure your kind words will pay their bills,” @DestinyNostaLgi instead writes in a sarcastic tone.
Paul Tassi, Forbes journalisthighlights how harmful these layoffs are from many perspectives: employees who are fired suffer outright, the studio suffers because it loses talented people, non-fired employees suffer because they see friends suddenly fired and the community loses faith in destiny, future projects and in partnership with Sony.
Of course, we wish the laid off employees well and hope they can secure new jobs at other studios as soon as possible.
Finally, we remind you that the Destiny and Marathon expansions have been postponed according to Schreier.
“Incurable internet trailblazer. Troublemaker. Explorer. Professional pop culture nerd.”
More Stories
The sighting of the Northern Lights will be increasingly frequent: the reason leaves scientists speechless
Alexa, here’s how to change your virtual assistant’s name: It’s very easy to get a new password
Nintendo Switch 2, a patent has appeared and is a hybrid between the Switch, DS and Wii U