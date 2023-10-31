October 31, 2023

Bungie: CEO comments on ‘sad day’ after layoffs

Gerald Bax October 31, 2023 2 min read

Just like at other PlayStation studios, Release the bungee Number of employees. Sony, along with many other companies in the tech world, is laying off employees almost everywhere, and even the developer and publisher of Destiny hasn’t been able to avoid it. The information came as a preview from journalist Jason Schreier, but we have it now too Official comment from Bungie CEO Pete Parsons.

Parsons wrote on his X account: “Today is Sad day for Bungie: We say goodbye to colleagues who have had a huge impact on our company. The contributions of these exceptional people to our games and Bungie culture have been tremendous and will continue to be a part of Bungie into the future.”

He went on in a second post to say: “It’s about to Really talented people. If you have any job openings, I highly recommend any of them.”

Criticism of Bungie’s layoffs

Marathon

clearly The audience He did not react favorably to these layoffs. For example, among Parsons’ first comments, we can read the comment of @alex_frostwolf who commented: “Your social media manager would probably have advised you not to write this message. You would have known if you hadn’t fired him. What a shame.” “I’m sure your kind words will pay their bills,” @DestinyNostaLgi instead writes in a sarcastic tone.

Paul Tassi, Forbes journalisthighlights how harmful these layoffs are from many perspectives: employees who are fired suffer outright, the studio suffers because it loses talented people, non-fired employees suffer because they see friends suddenly fired and the community loses faith in destiny, future projects and in partnership with Sony.

See also  Profits in big drop in Q1 2022, COD Vanguard and Blizzard Games fault - Nerd4.life

Of course, we wish the laid off employees well and hope they can secure new jobs at other studios as soon as possible.

Finally, we remind you that the Destiny and Marathon expansions have been postponed according to Schreier.

