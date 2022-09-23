Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu: Polaris is coming.

Everything is ready for PolarisInternational event of Brazilian Ju-Jitsu, Rapporteur DTomorrow in Cagliari, at the conservatory in Piazza Porrino.

The event – presented this morning during a conference – is the main event of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Summer Weekwhich is underway in the capital and organized for the seventh year by the association S’Animu and this year, for the 21st edition of Polaris, Sardinian athletes will also be selected and faced with several champions, selected from the best and emerging professionals in the sector.

Born in 2015 in the UK, Polaris has always been an indispensable part of professional jiu-jitsu and international advocacy tournaments, combining over time “entertainment and an artistic gesture,” explains Daniele Besso, one of the organizers of BJJ Summer Week. In particular, “Polaris has a specific regulation that values ​​submission as the ultimate goal of combat compared to classic points and merits. This type of rule emphasizes dynamic struggle and jeopardizes deadlocks or passivity, giving an unprecedented spectacle to those helping you.”

In the Polaris competition, a classic tournament with men’s-90kg and women’s-70 groups, the finalists got the chance to reach the bottom card on Saturday 24th, and were selected from among the most talented and emerging wrestlers. Among the prominent names on the Italian main card Luca Anacurita (Multiple Hero), The Big Michel NicoliniThe global BJJ legend and Robson MouraHall of Fame of the world’s largest jiu-jitsu federation.

More than 700 athletes, once again, from 42 countries will compete in Cagliari during the seventh edition of Brazilian Ju-Jitsu Summer Weekwith competitions and exhibitions hosted between the Palaboxe, the building in Rockefeller Road, the Monte Mixi facility.

Also in this edition, Summer Week is a great opportunity for the capital and the entire metropolitan area to really show itself. Hotels, B&Bs and even second homes in the metropolitan area welcome the BJJ group, athletes, comrades and families, “in the usual spirit of defining the region, with the beauty of Sardinia,” said the organizers.

Among the partners of this edition there will also be Charity Reorg, an organization that was born in England and then landed in New Zealand and the United States, that helps military and veterans overcome mental and physical disabilities through combat and BJJ. Within Summer Reorg experts will explain the psychological and therapeutic benefits of BJJ.