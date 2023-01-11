Brazil, identified by Moll assault on Parliament

Brazil’s Minister of Justice, Flavio Dino, announced this Identify the people who financed the transportation from different Brazilian states to Brasilia of thousands of Jair Bolsonaro supporters Who stormed Parliament, the Supreme Court and the Presidency of the Republic last Sunday. However, the minister warned that at the moment, criminal responsibility could not be clearly established: “What can be said with certainty is that there was financing, we have a list of all the people who rented the buses.”

Dino added that these people “will be held accountable for the reason they rented these buses, which were not intended for tourist trips.” More than 100 buses from ten different states left Sunday morning, heading to Brasilia.

This investigation is related to the investigation that has been underway since last November about the financiers of the large protest movement launched by Bolsonaro’s supporters immediately after his electoral defeat, which made it possible to set up real camps for weeks, with portable toilets and free meals for the demonstrators, in front of the army headquarters.