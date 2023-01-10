The summer of 2022 in Europe was the hottest in history – Chronicle

there temperature The world average in 2022 was 1.2 degrees higher than it was in the pre-industrial period (1850-1900). This was revealed in the Global Climate Highlights 2022 report released by the Copernicus programme, the European Union’s Earth observation programme. 2022 is the eighth year in a row of temperatures above 1 degree above pre-industrial levels, according to whichThe summer of 2022 was the hottest on record in Europe. 2022 was the second warmest year in history in Europe and the fifth warmest in the world.

Last year’s summer in Europe broke the heat record, which was from the summer of 2021. Autumn 2022 was the third warmest on record in Europe, was only surpassed by 2020 and 2006. Last year’s European winter temperatures were about 1 degree warmer than average, making winters among the 10 hottest. On our continent, 2022 is only surpassed by 2020 for heat, but it precedes 2019, 2015, and 2014. According to Copernicus, Europe has warmed more than twice the global average over the past 30 years, at a higher rate than any other continent in the world. Several countries in western and southern Europe have recorded warmer temperatures since at least 1950. The warmest years globally so far were 2016, 2020, 2019 and 2017 respectively, with the last eight years being the hottest on record.

the‘an agreement to Paris climate Expecting to keep the temperature within 2 degrees of the 1850-1900 average, Glasgow Cop26 lowered that threshold to 1.5 degrees.

The global average annual temperature was 0.3 degrees higher than the base period between 1991 and 2020. Severe and extended heatwaves have hit western and northern Europe. Persistently low levels of precipitation, combined with high temperatures and other factors, has led to widespread drought conditions.

Last year between June and August, the European Union and the United Kingdom experienced the highest total summertime bushfire emissions in 15 years. France, Spain, Germany and Slovenia have the highest emissions from summer fires in the past 20 years. Elsewhere, extended heat waves hit Pakistan and northern India in the spring and central and eastern China in the summer. Pakistan was hit by widespread floods in August due to heavy rainfall. In February, Antarctic sea ice reached the lowest level in 44 years of satellite records. Over the course of six months, the area of ​​Antarctic sea ice has reached record values ​​or thereabouts.

For the third year in a row in 2022, the La Nina phenomenon occurred, that is, the cooling of the surface water temperature in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean. This has resulted in cooler temperatures and heavy rainfall in eastern Australia.

Carbon dioxide at 417 parts per million, it has never been this high in 2 million years The average concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere in 2022 was 417 parts per million (ppm), up 2.1 parts per million from the previous year. The average methane concentration reached 1,894 parts per billion (ppb), 12 parts per million higher than in 2021. For both gases, these are the highest concentrations recorded by satellites, and the highest levels in more than two million years for a second. carbon dioxide, and for carbon. More than 800,000 years of methane. This was revealed by the Copernicus Global Climate Highlights Report 2022.

to Samantha Burgess, Deputy Director of the Climate Change Service at Copernicus, “2022 was another year of extreme weather events in Europe and the world. These events highlight that we are already witnessing the devastating consequences of warming our planet. The latest climate profiles for 2022 clearly show that the worst consequences must be avoided Society will need to urgently reduce carbon emissions and quickly adapt to climate change.” “Greenhouse gases, including carbon dioxide and methane, are the main cause of climate change – said Vincent Henri Pioche, director of the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service – and from our monitoring activities we can see that atmospheric concentrations continue to increase, with no signs of slowing down, “