Ukraine: Tajani and Italy ready to send more weapons – World

“We are doing everything we can for Ukraine. We are ready to send more weapons as far as possible, and obviously parliament will be informed before doing so. We have sent more than 50 tons of electrical equipment to rebuild the power grid that was destroyed,” Foreign Minister Tajani said, Russian attacks, we are discussing with the French air defense weapons, as we confirmed yesterday during the meeting between the Japanese Prime Minister and Georgia Meloni our determination to support the full independence of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, with 125 votes in favor, 28 against and 2 abstentions, the Senate approved the Ukrainian decree. The ruling, which extends the transfer of military materials to Ukraine until December 31, 2023, will be passed to the Chamber for final approval. As sources from the M5s group later specified, the movement’s senators voted “no,” as did the left-wing Italian Greens who declared their opposition in the hall.