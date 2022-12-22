Borsa Italiana, suspended session of December 22, 2022

Moderate start to the upside as expected for Piazza Affari and for the main indices of the Old Continent. Positive for the US stock exchanges to close last night

Moderate start to the upside as expected for Piazza Affari and for the main indices of the Old Continent.

Major US stock indices increased by about 1.5%.. The Dow Jones rose 1.6% to 33,376 points, while the S&P500 rose 1.49% to 3,878 points. Plus sign also for the Nasdaq (+ 1.54% to 10,709 points). Shiny seat for NIKE (+12.2% to $115.78), after the release of financial results for the second quarter of 2022/2023, which closed with better revenue and earnings per share than the analyst consensus.

at 9.45 FTSEMib rose 0.22% to 24,165 points While the stock rose by 0.22% to 26,178 points. On the same line are Mid Cap (+0.23%) and Star (+0.28%).

Among the individual stocks in Piazza Avari there are eyes on oil sector stocks After yesterday’s progress. increasing Where is it? (+0.89%) f Tenaris (+0.89%).



Keep an eye out for energy stocks Italgas (+0.19%), which announced yesterday that it had completed the transaction through it Medea (51.85% Italgas Reti and 48.15% Marguerite Gas III) Entered the capital of Energie Rete Gas. The transaction is executed by contributing to the assets of Medea’s Energie Rete Gas and its gas transportation activities. The project value of the conversion is 53 million eurosfor which Medea received a stake in Energie Rete Gas equal to 49% of the capital and an amount of 30 million euros.

1.55% increase Meyer Technimont. Internationally active in natural resource transformation – announces multi-award winning subsidiaries Tecnimont, KT-Kinetics Technology and Stamicarbon New contracts for licensing, engineering services, engineering, procurement and construction activities with a total value of approximately $280 million. Contracts have been awarded by international clients in North America, Latin America, Africa and the Far East.



