FTX founder Sam Bankman Fred has been extradited to the United States. He is accused of “one of the largest financial frauds ever.”

Sam Bankman Friedthe former sponsor of the cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX It was delivered to the United States. It was the judge who decided that Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas, where the company’s headquarters are located. He is a US citizen prior to the extradition and has not legally contested it. Arrived in these hours New York In the next few days he is supposed to appear before an American judge.

The 30-year-old was handed over due suspected of having committed itOne of the largest financial frauds in US historyAccording to the US authorities. Bankman Fried, who denies the allegations, could appear in court within a few hours. Two of his former aides have pleaded guilty to related charges. Co-founder Gary Wang and Carolyn Ellison, former head of the cryptocurrency trading firm Alameda ResearchDamian Williams, the attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that both are being charged with “roles in the frauds that contributed to the collapse,” stating that both are cooperating with justice.

Last week, Bankman-Fried was accused of “orchestrating a scheme to defraud equity investors in Ftx.” The former “King of Cryptocurrency” has built a dossier, the Securities and Exchange Commission said A house of cards based on deception“By surreptitiously transferring FTX clients’ funds to Alameda Books — one of the allegations — the defendants Hide the real risks faced by FTX investors and clientsFtx then filed for bankruptcy, preventing many people from withdrawing their money. According to one lawsuit, it owed its 50 largest creditors more than $3 billion.

The businessman is accused of using customer money FTX to fund Alameda ResearchAnd the Cryptocurrency trading company, through which you donate large sums political donations And invested in private real estate. And so the founder of Ftx lost Eight billion Dollars in investments and savings of thousands of people. Now it is not clear whether investors and savers will see this money again, but US newspapers compare the FTX scandal with the Wall Street crash of 2008.

