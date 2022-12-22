A scam worth more than a million euros

Freelance journalist. Born in Cagliari in 1993, he graduated from the Department of Languages ​​and Communication, then continued his studies in journalism. He took his first professional steps in web radio and over the years has devoted himself to online information. He writes about news, politics, and other topics related to current events.















Maxi scam against the state through Citizenship income recycling. It ended up under the magnifying glass of the investigations, which began in February 2021, was Internet point in Milan It is run by a man of Bengali descent.

After a detailed analysis of the financial flows, the operator was arrested by the Carabinieri of the Gruppo Tutela Lavoro on charges of Abusive activity to provide payment services and continued money laundering. According to the order issued by the magistrate of the Milan court, he is now under house arrest.

Internet point fraud mechanism

According to what was reconstructed during the investigations, the owner of the Internet point in Milan was able to obtain citizenship income about 250 people, Of these, 232 are without the necessary requirements.

Image source: Ansa

The card designated for citizenship income recipients

Then the monthly balance that they got was transferred to them through the points of sale in the store, So you can monetize it. In return for handing over the merchant coins 15% deduction for each transaction. The illegal activity allegedly began in October 2020.

Unjustified perception of citizenship income, more than 200 complaints

To exploit the fraud mechanism for money laundering, as confirmed by the gendarmerie, They were mostly non-EU citizens That without the help of the owner of the Internet point, they could not have received government economic support.

In detail, the support could have been monetized during the investigation period 244 people. Of these, as mentioned, 232 were found “Undeserved Profits”.

Accordingly, a complaint was filed against them with seven different public prosecutors To obtain a false certificate of possession of the requirements to pay income e charged with aggravated fraud. Instead, the other twelve “crafty” were reported to the INPS For improper use of the utility.

Profit from the big scam

According to the ANSA news agency, the owner of the shop recycled a lot 213 thousand euros. Compared to the year before the introduction of citizenship income, Milan Internet Point recorded an increase in transactions with points of sale by 1,600%.

Unwarranted perception that is detrimental to the state was measured as One million and 100 thousand euros.



