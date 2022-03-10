Big Brother VIP Premiere Tonight’s Episode Thursday, March 10, 2022

The 48th appointment with the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini with Adriana Volpi and Sonia Bruganelli.

Today, Thursday 10 March 2022, Forty-eight with appointment Big Brother Vip 6It will be broadcast this evening starting at 9.30 pm live on Canale 5.

Big Brother Phip, tonight’s episode premiere

Tonight, Thursday 10 March 2022, early evening channel 5, New date with big brother vipa reality show produced by Endemol Shine Italy was conducted before Alfonso Signorini With Adriana Volpi and Sonia Bruganelli In the role of opinion leaders.

It’s time for the semi-finals. again tonight Binary exclusion. to me the television: Manila Nazarote And the barrow. Someone will have to leave the house for good, one step away from next week’s final. But that’s not all: someone else will have to leave the game, too. (Click here to see who will be left out tonight according to the polls).

With Flash TV Another “Vippone” will see the dream of winning this great copy of GfVip fade away.

For one who goes, another who stays: he will be elected tonight fourth final. Joins chosen by the public Delia DuranAnd the Lulu Selassie And the David Silvestri who have already secured a place for the final match on Monday, March 14th.

Finally, he will enter the studio Soleil riseHe was eliminated from the game during the last episode and among the undisputed champions of the game Gf Vip 6.

Appointment with the forty-eighth episode of the sixth edition of big brother vipwaiting for us Tonight starting at 9.30pm live on Canale 5.

Find out the latest news on big brother vip.