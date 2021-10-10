Better on PC, PS5 or Xbox Series X | S? A digital foundry reveals the truth – Nerd4.life

Far Cry 6 Does it work best on PC, PS5 or Xbox Series X | S? You probably already know the answer, but it was clearly not very clear: the inevitable technical analysis done by digital foundry.

In our Far Cry 6 review we mentioned texture pack Also optional on next generation consoles and input 60 frames per second, which actually greatly improved the gaming experience compared to episodes on PS4 and Xbox One.

The Precision Far Cry 6 on console is dynamic and sees Xbox Series X at a slight advantage over PS5 with a range of 1872p to 2160p versus Sony’s 1728p/1872p. Less bright, of course, is the Xbox Series S that goes from 1080p to 1224p.

Well, in terms of image quality, a file Differences from the computer, PlayStation 5 And the Xbox Series X isn’t so much that you avoid thinking about ray tracingAvailable exclusively on the Windows platform.

High-end technology produces little effect on shadows, but it works in an important way on reflections and literally transforms the scene, especially in situations where the sun rises or sets, adding significant depth to Yarra views.