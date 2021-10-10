“It’s frustrating to touch the points, we’re thinking about Austin” – OA Sport

Antonio Giovinazzi finished 11th at the end of the Turkish F1 GP. The Alfa Romeo Racing driver struggled to the end for the points, getting very close to French Esteban Ocon’s Alpine.

Good performance for the Italian driver trying to compete for his circus residency to the best of his ability, as he has to deal with a car that isn’t performing well. Giovinazzi’s motivation is not lacking, and therefore it is a pity that our driver receptive to feedback from the track.

“It’s really frustrating to miss points that are so close. The race was not bad despite starting from the back because yesterday’s qualifying made everything more difficult. We did our best, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough, for a really small gap. We’ve had a good pace in the last two races, so let’s focus on getting points back for the next race in AustinAntonio’s words (Source: Alfa Romeo Racing official website).

So the date will be on the weekend of October 22-24 in Texas (USA) when the circus will return and there will certainly be fun.

Photo: La Presse