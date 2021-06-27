Update 2.2.0.1 solves various problems of life as a hacker – Nerd4.life

RARE has published a fileUpdate 2.2.0.1 From sea ​​of ​​thieves, dedicated specifically to solving some of the problems that appeared in the new expansion التوسع pirate life It features Jack Sparrow, the beloved protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean.

The main problem with the Tall Tale missions was related to the fact that different sections of the mission sunken pearl اللؤلؤ (Second of five missions) Not reset properly after crew completed mission, causing problems for later crews trying to tackle mission Thanks to update 2.2.0.1, reset now works properly and new Sea of ​​Thieves players can progress properly .



sea ​​of ​​thieves

Also, there are improvements to the mission section”Self Blade BattleSupply drums will reappear after a confrontation and the Eternal Sorrow Chest will appear more quickly, allowing crews to earn rewards. In addition, the Sea of ​​Thieves 2.2.0.1 update fixes issues with animation, stability, and game performance.

Also, will the Sea of ​​Thieves also meet Monkey Island? That’s what Nader thinks about it.