February 1, 2024

Berrettini's honor is worthy of a hero

February 1, 2024

Editorial Board Thursday 1 February 2024, 4.10pm

The Italian national team, winners of the Davis Cup, led by Filippo Volandri, arrived at the Quirinale Stadium. To meet with the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella. The team, after their success in Malaga, entered the side entrance in a black truck and headed towards the Quirinale Gardens. In the front positions Volandri and Berrettini. All the others were also present, including… New winner of the Australian Open, Jannik Sinner. Shortly afterwards, the President and Secretary General of CONI, Giovanni Malago and Carlo Mornati, also arrived from the main entrance.

Malago lyrics

Medal in Tennis at the Olympic Games? Singles, doubles, mixed doubles. We haven't won a medal in tennis in a hundred yearsIt is time to break this taboo“And so the President of CONI, Giovanni MalagoUpon his arrival in the Quirinale to meet with the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella: “We really appreciate Sinner's desire to participate in the Olympic Games. But he's not the only one, others want it tooHe added: Then he talked about what distinguishes this national team, saying:What's special about them They are a team. Otherwise they wouldn't have won. Then the sinner closed the circle of the journey that begins from afar. The technicians and the union were also good in giving us this satisfaction“.

